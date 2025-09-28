Moldovans await election results in vote plagued by Russian interference claims

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — Polls have closed in Moldova’s closely-watched parliamentary election Sunday, a race fraught with claims of Russian interference. Many viewed the ballot as a geopolitical choice between a path to the European Union or a drift back into Moscow’s fold.

When polls closed locally at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Central Electoral Commission reported that more than 1.59 million, or about 51.9% of eligible voters had cast ballots, including 264,000 Moldovans in polling stations set up abroad, which will remain open until 7 p.m. in their respective countries.

The tense race pitted the governing pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity, which has held a strong parliamentary majority since 2021, against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners, leaving a lot of uncertainty over potential outcomes.

The pivotal vote will elect a new 101-seat parliament, after which Moldova’s president nominates a prime minister, generally from the leading party or bloc, which can then try to form a new government. A proposed government needs parliamentary approval.

“I was born after the independence of Moldova. I think it’s the most important election in the history of Moldova,” said economist Cristian Iftodi, 23. “I truly believe that Moldova, although it’s a very small country, plays a really important role for the EU. Because I think the EU can be more united if they win this battle against Russia.”

Parties slug it out

The race pits the governing pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which has held a strong parliamentary majority since 2021 but risks losing it, against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners, leaving uncertainty over potential outcomes and the geopolitical course the country will take.

After casting her ballot, Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu reiterated long-held claims that Russia “massively interfered” in the election, saying she voted “to keep the peace” and that her country's future lies within the EU.

“Russia poses a danger to our democracies. Our democracy is young and fragile, but that does not mean that states with longer democracies are not in danger. We want to live in a democracy," she said. "Today, in our country, democracy is in the hands of Moldovans — only they can save the Republic of Moldova.”

Moldova is landlocked between Ukraine and EU member Romania. The country of about 2.5 million people has spent recent years on a westward path and gained candidate status to the EU in 2022, shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian interference fears

Days before Sunday's vote, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that Russia is spending "hundreds of millions" of euros as part of an alleged hybrid war to try to seize power, which he described as "the final battle for our country's future."

“I call on every Moldovan at home and across Europe: We cannot change what Russia does, but we can change what we do as a people,” he said. “Turn worry into mobilization and thoughtful action. … Help stop their schemes.”

The alleged Russian strategies include a large-scale vote-buying operation, cyberattacks, a plan to incite mass riots around the election, and a sprawling disinformation campaign online to diminish support for the pro-European ruling party and sway voters toward Moscow-friendly ones.

Just before the vote, police carried out hundreds of raids, detaining scores.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova and dismissed the allegations last week as “anti-Russian” and “unsubstantiated.”

Potential threats

Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that bomb threats had targeted polling stations set up in several cities abroad. Within two hours, they were operating normally again, authorities said.

Sandu said in a Facebook address that the authorities had multiple reports of voters being illegally transported to polling stations abroad, “obviously in exchange for money,” and cases of blank ballots being removed from polling stations so they could later “be reintroduced already stamped.”

Moldova’s Information Technology and Cyber ​​Security Service said that cyberattacks had targeted electoral infrastructure and government cloud services, but were swiftly dealt with.

Promo-Lex, a nongovernmental organization monitoring the vote, said in a report a few hours before polls closed that it had confirmed more than 300 incidents, ranging from unauthorized persons at polling stations to scores of people photographing or filming their ballots.

The importance of diaspora voters

Moldova's large diaspora is expected to play a decisive role in Sunday's outcome. In last year's presidential runoff — which was also viewed as a choice between East and West — a record number of 327,000 voters cast ballots abroad, more than 82% of whom favored Sandu, and ultimately secured her reelection.

A key opponent of PAS in Sunday’s election is the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc, a group of political parties that wants “friendship with Russia” and “permanent neutrality.” Others include the populist Our Party, which wants “balanced foreign policy” between East and West, and the Alternativa Bloc, which claims to be pro-European but critics say would seek closer ties to Moscow.

Igor Dodon, a former president and a member of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, said Sunday’s election “is the day when the people are not afraid, but others are afraid of the people.”

Police also warned they have information about “groups of people” planning to cause unrest around midnight and on Monday, to create “disorder and destabilization” in Chisinau during a protest on Monday. Dodon had earlier called for the same day in front of the Parliament building.

Voter concerns may have diminished pro-EU camp

As the country has lurched from crisis to crisis, Moldovans have faced rampant inflation, instability from the war next door, increasing costs of living and high poverty rates, which may have diminished support for the pro-European ruling party that Sandu founded in 2016.

Most local polls indicate that PAS will win the most votes, but they don’t include Moldova’s large diaspora, and about a third of voters remain undecided. In the 2021 parliamentary election, turnout was just over 48%.

“For me personally and for other people in our country, it’s a very tough choice,” said Igor Mihailov, a 26-year-old student from Chisinau. “The main priority for me is for our government to be for us, not for their own interests, to be for the people.”

Iulian Groza, executive director of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms think tank, says the higher the turnout, the more likely it is that PAS can secure a majority.

“Any party in government has a tendency to erode in public support, and in the last four years, Moldova has experienced multiple crises,” he said. “After four years … despite various crises we had, I think we can say very clearly that Moldova resisted in the face of this Russian aggression.”

