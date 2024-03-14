Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand

MONTECITO, Calif. — (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.

The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry, and as recently as last week, spoke about the dangers of social media. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, “jellies, jams; marmalades” and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature “coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters” and other beverage wear.

The filing also said cookbooks and a retail space should be covered by the application.

A message to a representative of the duchess was not immediately returned. The trademark was filed under a company called Mama Knows Best, which Delaware records show was registered in January.

“The American Riviera” has been a trademarked phrase used to promote tourism and travel in the Santa Barbara area.

During a panel at the South by Southwest festival last week, Meghan spoke at a panel alongside Katie Couric and Brooke Shields and talked about the negative impact social media had on young mothers, including herself. She said she experienced online "bullying and abuse" when pregnant with her two children, as well as after they were born.

“I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” she said. “You really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty. It’s cruel.”

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan starred on the series “Suits” and operated a popular blog, The Tig. She shuttered it after her engagement, though she and Harry shared an Instagram account when they were still senior working royals.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California, a coastal community near Santa Barbara that is home to numerous celebrities. The Instagram post announcing American Riviera Orchard includes a reference to Montecito.

The couple left official royal duties in January 2020, giving up their titles of "your highness" and stopped receiving public funds. Meghan did a podcast for Spotify and Harry released a successful memoir in the years since then.

