Man who transformed into a dog says he wants to become another animal

A man who spent thousands to transform into a dog says he wants to become another animal.

The man is known only as Toco. Speaking to Japanese news outlet WanQol, Toco says he spent around $14K on his hyperrealistic dog costume, which was completed last spring. The costume took 10 months to make.

Taco told WanQol it is a dream of his to transform into something else that works for his size - even if it’s another type of dog. He says he’d like to be a panda or a different kind of bear. He said a fox or cat would also be nice - but they are too small for humans to try!

According to KBZK, Taco said he chose a collie since the larger breed works better for his size, and the furriness would hide the human bone structure and the costume fits his body while he’s on all fours.

Toco has been documenting his journey into dog life on his YouTube channel, where he engages in canine activities like playing in the yard, rolling on the ground, “eating” dog food and going for walks.

He says he now wears his costume on his days off, when he’s not busy working.