Lonestar to Headline 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball

Lonestar, the country band known for hit songs such as “Amazed” and “My Front Porch Looking In,” are set to headline the 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball.

This year’s Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held on November 15 at the Ranger Arena Expo and Square. The event serves as the largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Oklahoma.

“Having Lonestar headline this year’s Ball is an absolute thrill,” said Holly Standlee, Chair of the 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night—not just because of the entertainment, but because of the lives we’re helping. I encourage local businesses and individuals to step up as sponsors or donors. Together, we can bring hope and healing to our neighbors facing cancer.”

FOX23 and KRMG’s Shae Rozzi and Laura Mock, who has been open about her own journey with cancer, are set to emcee the event.

Dana Harris, the Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society, said, “Our mission is urgent. Oklahoma ranks 7th in the nation for cancer mortality. That’s not just a statistic—it represents real people in our communities. Together, we can change that. We are better together.”

Sponsorships for the Cattle Baron’s Ball are currently available. To learn more, you can reach out to Dana Harris at Dana.Harris@cancer.org.

You can learn more about the Ball by visiting the event’s website here.

©2025 Cox Media Group