Zink Lake drained for dam inspections

Anyone looking to go fishing or kayaking at Zink Lake near the dam will need to wait until dam inspections are complete.

According to the River Parks Authority, Zink Lake experienced lower water levels over the weekend, leading to the draining of the lake to allow for dam inspections.

The lake was fully drained today for the inspections and will be refilled once the inspections are complete and releases are adjusted. Adequate depth for paddle activities should be above 2.3 feet.

The construction of Zink Dam and Zink Lake started in 2020 and opened Labor Day weekend of 2024.