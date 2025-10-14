Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa previews food ahead of annual festival

TULSA, Okla. — If you can’t wait until the opening of this year’s Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa celebration to see the food they have to offer, they are lifting the veil a bit early.

According to organizers, the festival will include ‘The Wurst’ a bratwurst served with curry ketchup, spicy mustard and grilled onions and sauerkraut. Ludger’s Black Forest Cafe, Inc. will be serving their signature wiener schnitzel sandwich and schnitzel plat, bratwurst burgers and regular smoked sausages, as well as a variety of signature German sweet treats.

There will also be savory and sweet snack from Kettle Masters Snack Foods and Kettle Masters Old Fashioned Soda Pop & Floats. German Specialty Foods, Inc. will serve their Buffalo Jalapeno Cheddar and German Fried Potatoes, as well as original brats including German Veal and Pork.

Aside from food, there will also be more than 100 bier brands served in collectible steins from over 300 taps.

To see the complete list of food vendors and what they are offering, click here.

Gates for Oktoberfest open this Thursday at 4 p.m. and will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. For tickets, click here.