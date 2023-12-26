Local

Youth Services of Tulsa collects $5,000 donation

By Glenn Schroeder

By Glenn Schroeder

Good news for Youth Services of Tulsa, courtesy Papa Johns Pizza.

The pizza maker’s Foundation for Building Community is awarding $5,000 to support the work of the Tulsa non-profit.

“We are honored to be able to help Youth Services of Tulsa – the work they do in our community is tremendous and we are just happy to have been able to help in any way!”, said Melissa Wiley, Director of Marketing for the franchise in a press release.

In nearly 40 states across the United States the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community is awarding $1.4 million to 270 organizations whose work supports the Foundation’s focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. 

Earlier this year, Ozark Pizza Company joined other Papa Johns franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.

“These grants from The Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company’s core values –  People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs,” said Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa Johns. 

Lynch added, “The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of our word leaders, fight  hunger and reduce food waste is critical to  our world’s future.”


