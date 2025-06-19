World War II veterans to be honored with symbolic coin at Wings of Honor event

The end of World War II was 80 years ago, and a local coin designer wants to honor the men that fought for America.

Bison Challenge Coin owner Scott Hannaford is hosting “Wings of Honor: A Tribute to WWII Veterans and the Ruptured Duck Legacy” Tuesday, Sept. 2 at the Claremore Veterans Center. Each veteran will be gifted a silver-dollar sized, specialized coin that honors the legacy of soldiers that fought in World War II.

﻿The Ruptured Duck was a patch and a pin depicting an eagle inside a wreath. They were worn on uniforms above the right breast pocket by service personnel who were about to leave the military with an Honorable Discharge. This allowed them to continue to wear their uniform for up to thirty days after they were discharged since there was a clothing shortage during the war. This showed the military police that they were in transit and not AWOL.

The symbol looked more like a duck than an eagle and the saying was forever etched in World War II history.

“This is the 80th anniversary of World War II ending. What better time to put together a ceremony to thank these heroes that not just served the United States of America but literally changed world history,” Hannaford said.

Some World War II vets are now in their 90s and some are even over 100 years old. Soldiers could sign up to fight in the war at age 18, but some joined as young as 15 and 16 with forged paperwork. Unfortunately, a lot of soldiers have died and there are fewer and fewer still alive.

Hannaford wants to honor the soldiers that are still alive by showing that our country still cares about them.

Mission Barbecue is catering the free-event, and Hannaford needs people to RSVP if they are attending with their WWII veteran family member. Call 918-805-1186 or email bisonchallenegecoins@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Please make reservations by July 15.