Work begins to fix bouncy ride on Creek Turnpike bridges

It’s been a long and bouncy ride, but construction to fix the Creek Turnpike bridges over Haikey Creek has begun.

The bridges, dubbed “Roller Coaster Bridge” by KRMG’s John Filbeck, are known for the dips in the roadway that make for a bouncy ride as you cross Haikey Creek.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has said for years that despite the bumps, the bridges are safe.

According to the OTA, the eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike will be narrowed to one lane between 101st Street and 111th Street where temporary crossovers will be built.

A few weeks later, all traffic will be shifted to the westbound bridge with both directions of traffic driving on that one bridge.

Crews will work on the eastbound bridge first, then roughly a year down the road they will shift traffic over and work on the westbound bridge.

OTA said drivers should plan for delays in the work zone.

An OTA spokesperson told KRMG the $72 million project is being paid for through ACCESS Oklahoma bonds, which will be repaid with toll revnue.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said it does not receive any funding from the state or the federal government.

The work on the 25-year-old bridges includes replacing the concrete deck, parapets and beams. Those new beams will fix the infamous bounce drivers feel while crossing Haikey Creek.

Additional repairs will also be made to the substructure, the agency said.

The turnpike authority said the work should be finished by the summer of 2027.