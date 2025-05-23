Woman with knife arrested after traffic backup on I-244

TULSA — Tulsa police released more details Friday after the eastbound lanes of I-244 were closed on Thursday due to a woman in distress.

Officers got a call about a woman running across multiple lanes of traffic on I-244 and quickly realized the woman was the suspect in a nearby Dollar General robbery.

The store manager reported that a woman had pulled a knife on her, threatened her, and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

Police say when they pulled onto I-244 they discovered Kristina Likins holding a knife against her neck and making self-threatening gestures.

Officers instructed her to drop the knife, but she refused to comply.

Eventually, she sat down next to a highway retaining wall, continuing to make threats towards herself.

Police deployed a non-lethal bean bag round, hitting the arm that was holding the knife.

The distraction allowed the officers to use a shield to disarm Likins and arrest her.

Likins was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then arrested for armed robbery and obstruction.