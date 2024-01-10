Woman who had sex with dolphin claims it seduced her

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands — Margaret Howe Lovatt, a woman who has always loved animals since she was a kid, confessed to having an unusual relationship with a dolphin.

She recalls her mom giving her a book about a talking cat when she was little, which sparked her lifelong interest in animal communication.

“It was a story about a cat who could talk and understand humans and it just stuck with me that maybe there is this possibility,” Margaret shared. Unlike most kids, Margaret never outgrew her dream of communicating with animals.

Her dream came true in 1963, during Christmas on the Caribbean island of St. Thomas. Margaret’s brother-in-law told her about a secret lab on the island where they were working with dolphins. At just 20 years old, Margaret couldn’t resist checking it out. There, she met Gregory Bateson, the lab director, who was impressed by her passion and determination to help.

The gentleman allowed Margaret to study the dolphins and record her observations. Despite lacking formal scientific education, Margaret’s knack for spotting animal behavior secured her spot in the research project. She still clearly recalls her first impression of the three dolphins she observed. In her words, “Peter, Pamela and Sissy. Sissy was the biggest. Pushy, loud, she sort of ran the show.” And “Pamela was very shy and fearful. And Peter was a young guy. He was sexually coming of age and a bit naughty.”

Margaret admitted to having a relationship with Peter, but she said it wasn’t sexual on her end.

When Margaret first met this trio, they were living in a sea pool under a lab, affording ample opportunity for daily observation. This project was bankrolled by NASA and hoped to teach dolphins English or understand if that was even possible.

But the scientists craved a more intimate look at their subjects and decided on a peculiar plant they would retrofit an average house into a dolphin dwelling by flooding it with knee-deep water. This meant the team could live under the same roof as the animals and monitor them around the clock.

Margaret’s bond with the stately sea creatures intensified the more time she spent among them, in particular with the young male, Peter. Margaret confided, “Peter liked to be... with me. He would rub himself on my knee, my foot or my hand and I allowed that.”

Margaret shared: “I wasn’t uncomfortable — as long as it wasn’t too rough. In the beginning, I would put him on the elevator and say, ‘You go play with the girls for a day.’”

Margaret and Peter along with other team members

Margaret was on a mission to teach Peter English and test his cognitive abilities

“It was just easier to incorporate that and let it happen, it was very precious and very gentle, Peter was right there, he knew that I was right there.”

She said this became part of her study to teach Peter English. She explained: “It was sexual on his part - it was not sexual on mine, sensuous perhaps.

“It would just become part of what was going on like an itch, just get rid of that we’ll scratch and we would be done and move on. I was there to get to know Peter, that was part of Peter.”

When they ran out of money, Peter had to move 1,000 miles away to a lab in Florida. Sadly, Peter passed away soon after, which some say was because he missed Margaret so much.













