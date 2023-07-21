Woman and three children found dead at home in Verdigris

VIRDIGRIS, Okla. — Several agencies are investigating after three children and one adult woman were found dead in a Verdigris home.

The investigation started after a woman told a Verdigris patrol officer she had been held hostage in a garage.

Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford said around 4 p.m., a patrol officer was driving down the road in a neighborhood when the officer saw fireworks coming from a house. The officer checked on the situation and found a woman inside the garage.

The woman told the officer she had been held hostage in the garage by another woman with a gun and there were children in the home, as well. The officer saved the woman and then called in reinforcements.

Several agencies, including the Cherokee Nation SWAT team, arrived and surrounded the house.

The ages of the children aren’t yet confirmed but investigators believe them to be between 9 months old and 11 years old.

Shackleford said officers had been called several times to the house in the past for domestic and mental health calls.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers entered the home where they found the suspect and the three children dead.

Shackleford said a handgun was involved.

OSBI will continue the investigation.