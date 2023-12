Tulsa — Police believe a driver swerved off of Interstate 44 and ended up crashing into the Arkansas River Monday morning.

Fortunately, police say she was able to crawl out of her car and walk to the ambulance.

Police believe the crash was possibly part of a road rage incident, but they’re still trying to determine if the woman, or another driver, started the mess.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of charges.

Police also say two semis collided nearby and backed up traffic.