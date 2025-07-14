Woman killed in late night crash

Tulsa Police say a 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa on Sunday night.

TPD reports officers responded to an injury crash near East 21st Street and Highway 169 around 10:30 p.m.

Police found two cars had left the road and the woman driving one of the cars had died on the scene.

TPD says a man was driving westbound on east 21st Street when the woman driving eastbound started to turn left, either to the highway ramp or to do a U-turn.

The man crashed into the passenger side of the woman’s car and pushed it off of East 21st Street.

Police say the woman has not been identified at this time.