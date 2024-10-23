Local

Woman found shot to death in midtown Tulsa, police investigating

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death in midtown Tulsa on Wednesday.

Police say officers were called near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue at 12:06 a.m. after a woman was found lying unresponsive with head trauma.

Police determined the woman was shot and killed.

Police began an investigation and officers are looking for surveillance video and evidence in the area.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

