Local

Woman found dead in West Tulsa home, police searching for shooter

By Ben Morgan
Woman found dead in west tulsa home
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was shot and killed in her West Tulsa home over the weekend.

HOMICIDE -- Woman shot and killed in a west Tulsa home. On 11/24/2024 around 4:55 a.m., Officers responded to a call...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Monday, November 25, 2024

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call and found a woman dead inside a home near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue.

Police were told the victim’s mother returned home from work to find her daughter, 24-year-old Arianna Doyle, dead in her bedroom.

Police say they are actively searching for a suspect, if you have any information you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.



0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!