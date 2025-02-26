Woman facing DUI charges after allegedly crashing into a QT in Tulsa with kids in the vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested by Tulsa Police after allegedly driving under the influence with her kids in the vehicle.

DRUNK DRIVER PUTS CHILDREN'S LIVES AT RISK -- Woman arrested in DUI crash On 2/25/2025 around 11:30 p.m., Officers... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Around 11:30 Tuesday night, Police say multiple witnesses saw a silver SUV driving southbound on Lewis, enter a QuikTrip parking lot, drive through the grass, and slam into a car. The SUV continued, slamming into the QT, traveling down the sidewalk, then onto 61st where it was stopped by a median.

Police say Sapphire Porter was driving the SUV with her two children in the vehicle. Police say Sapphire failed a field sobriety test and now faces charges of DUI and child endangerment, among others.

Her kids were not hurt.





