Local

Woman dead after car crash in Glenpool

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Glenpool Police respond to fatal car crash near Peoria and 151st (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool Police responded to a fatal car crash on Wednesday near South Peoria Avenue and East 151st Street South.

Glenpool Police Department arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a Jeep driven by an adult woman was driving southbound on Peoria when it crossed 151st and hit the right corner of an oversized load trailer driving westbound.

The Jeep’s driver died in the crash, while the other driver had no injuries.

Police closed the westbound lanes of 151st Street for roughly three hours as police and first responders were on scene. All lanes are now back open.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!