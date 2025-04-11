Local

Woman dead after being hit by truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person died after being hit by a truck in north Tulsa, Thursday night.

According to Tulsa Police, callers reported a crash involving a person in a wheelchair and a truck near Pine and Lewis just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a woman in a wheelchair tried crossing the street without using the crosswalk.

A truck hit the woman, dragging her a short distance.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.


