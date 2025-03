TULSA — Tulsa police say they busted a woman who stole $16,000 worth of merchandise at the 21st and Yale Target during multiple trips.

Police were called to the store around 5:30 Sunday evening for what was described as a known larceny suspect.

Officers say they saw Courtney Bryant leaving after abandoning a large shopping cart full of merchandise when security tried to stop her.

Bryant is suspected of trying to steal $9,000 in just one trip on Sunday.

Bryant is facing charges of grand larceny.