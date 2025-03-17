Local

Woman accused of smuggling contraband to inmate at Vinita prison

By Steve Berg
Amanda Carter and Kenneth Dean Courtesy: Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections
An Oklahoma City-area woman is accused of smuggling contraband to an inmate at the state prison in Vinita.

Officials with the State Department of Corrections say they found an inmate, Kenneth Dean, with a backpack filled with illegal contraband drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and cellphones.

During the investigation, they say they learned that Amanda Carter was the one helping him get it.

They didn’t offer details on how she allegedly did it or how she knows Dean.

But they say she admitted to the scheme, and she’s now facing four felony charges.

Dean is also facing additional charges to his existing criminal record.

