Local

Woman accused of ramming Tulsa police cars, fleeing scene

By Steve Berg

Shawnna Owens Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

By Steve Berg

A woman is arrested by Tulsa Police over the weekend, but not without a fight, they say.

Police say it started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when they got a call of a disturbance at OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa.

They say when they got there, Shawnna Owens locked herself inside her car and wouldn’t come out and started yelling at officers, who say they could see a case of pre-mixed margarita beverages on the floorboards.

Police say Owens then sped away, ramming two police cars in the process.

After a short chase, they say she pulled over on Highway 75, but then started kicking and spitting at officers.

She was eventually arrested.

They say Owens is a tribal member, so the case will be prosecuted in either tribal or federal court.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!