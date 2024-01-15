Winter weather impacts Green Country schools, city services

Cold and snowy conditions in the Tulsa area are having an impact on events, city services and even schools.

Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade in Tulsa was postponed due to the extreme cold. Other cities canceled their plans for the holiday as well.

The cold has also forced several school districts to cancel classes on Tuesday. Tulsa Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools, as well as many others, decided to use a snow day on Tuesday.

Street crews worked through the night to clear the roads, according to the City of Tulsa. We’re told they’re now focused on treating turn lanes and slick spots.

The City of Tulsa said the extreme cold has led to some waterline breaks in the last few days. If you see a waterline break on a city street or in a right-of-way, you’re asked to report it by calling 918-596-9488.

The weather conditions are also impacting city services, such as trash pickup.

In Tulsa , city crews attempted to run normal routes, but had issues with steep hill, so some areas were skipped. Tulsa residents are asked to leave their trash and recycling carts at the curb until crews can come back.

In Broken Arrow , crews are suspending service for Tuesday and combing trash and recycling pickup for the rest of this week.

Warming stations can be found at the following locations:

-John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.: open 24-7

-The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.: open 24-7

-Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.: open 24-7



