Winning bid revealed on Broken Arrow grain elevator

It turns out the grain elevator in the Rose District was sold to the City of Broken Arrow.

Last week KRMG reported that an anonymous bidder won the bid for the landmark.

On Monday, Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon was informed that the city is the winning bidder

The structure had recently been placed for sale at auction by its current owner, Hansen-Mueller, a commodity trading business.

The City submitted one of two bids for $250,000 that came in at the same time as the online auction for the grain elevator came to a close on April 18.

According to the auction website, the two bids were submitted at 11:07:40.

“This is incredibly exciting news for Broken Arrow and the citizens who work and live in BA,” said Mr. Spurgeon. “The grain elevator has become an iconic image standing tall over downtown Broken Arrow, and therefore, the City Council and I felt it was vital to acquire the towers to preserve the historical and cultural character of our community for future generations.”

Many Broken Arrow residents want to preserve the grain elevator.

The City says there is no immediate plan for the grain elevator.