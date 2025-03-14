Local

Wind causes power poles to fall sparking grass fire in Owasso

By Skyler Cooper
Power lines fall, spark grass fire in Owasso (Owasso Police Department)
By Skyler Cooper

Friday’s strong winds caused power poles to fall on 76th Street North between Main and Mingo in Owasso.

Police told KRMG a transformer blew upon hitting the ground and that sparked a grass fire on the side of the road.

OPD said the fire department was able to get the fire out before it could spread.

Police said 76th Street North would remain closed until the power poles are replaced.

Much of Oklahoma is under a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning until 8pm Friday.

Firefighters said any grass fires that spark may spread quickly and could be difficult to control.

NWS Fire Risk

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!