Wild Heart Ranch reports 3 positive bird flu cases, asks for donations for testing

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore said three birds tested positive for bird flu in the past week. The facility is asking for donations to help continue testing local bird species.

Wild Heart Ranch said the facility built a quarantine room in 2023, allowing animals who were potentially infected to avoid staff and other animals.

While the new room was helpful, Wild Heart Ranch said quarantined healthy birds could still be infected while waiting on symptoms to show, or test results to arrive.

While searching and fundraising for a blood lead analyzer to use throughout the process, the facility discovered rapid avian influenza (AIV) tests were available for public purchase in the poultry industry.

Wild Heart Ranch said it purchased a large supply of the tests so animals could be tested during intake.

After six months of using the new tests with only negative results, a goose tested positive for bird flu at the main clinic on Friday. Staff followed decontamination protocol and received permission to euthanize the animal.

Wild Heart Ranch said a mallard that arrived on Saturday and a vulture on Sunday also both tested positive.

To reduce the spread of bird flu, Wild Heart Ranch recommended to stop feeding wildlife, especially birds.

Wild Heart Ranch is asking for donations to purchase more AIV tests. The facility said the funding will be used to expand the testing of local birds.

