Website ranks Oklahoma 29th in Best States to Retire

By Steve Berg

Oklahoma ranks below average when it comes to the Best States to Retire, according to Bankrate.com.

That’s despite the fact the site says we ranked VERY high when it comes to ‘affordability’ - number 6 in the nation - and despite the fact that the ‘affordability’ category was also weighted as being more important than the other categories.

Oklahoma did so poorly on the ‘overall well-being’ category - ranked 48 - and the ‘quality of healthcare’ and the ‘crime rate’ categories - 42 on both - that it dragged down the state’s overall score to 29th in the nation.

On a side note, the site says our weather is not too bad, ranked at 15.

