Weatherford Police Chief says shelter in place order lifted for residents

(UPDATE 11:09 11/13/2025) — Weatherford Police Chief Angelo Orefice said that the shelter in place order has been lifted and people can go back to their residences. If they experience any more breathing problems, they are asked to call 911. He also asked for local business owners to allow emergency services in their buildings to do air quality tests to make sure it is safe for patrons to return.

For residences, the Police also suggests that people open windows to help with ventilation. If people perhaps had an air conditioner running during the leak and open food, to dispose of it.

If clothes were exposed to the ammonia leak, police also suggest showering and leaving clothes outside to air out before being put in a washer and dryer.

They are still advising people to stay out of the area of Main Street and Cypress. That will be the location of the incident command post and will begin doing clean up and recovery. Clean up could take several days. Police say they are working with the EPA on how to dispose of the chemical.

Orefice says the military is also assisting with cleanup. He was unsure if schools will reopen, but believes after-school activities will resume.

Orefice says the truck containing the ammonia was in the area because the driver parked it behind a hotel to get a room for the evening.

Of the 11 people that were taken to other metro hospitals, 4 had injuries that were considered life threatening and had to be flown out. He stated the hospital in Weatherford were unable to treat them.

Residents of the nursing homes and assisted living centers have not returned at this time.

Burns Flat, Clinton, Hydro, Elk City Fire Departments assisted with the response as well as Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma Game Rangers, Custard County Sheriff’s Department, Blaine County Sherrif’s Department and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

(11-12-2025) WEATHERFORD, Okla. — The City of Weatherford is being evacuated due to a large chemical spill that occurred Wednesday night.

Weatherford is located about an hour west of Oklahoma City.

All public schools in Weatherford are closed today because of the spill.

According to the Weatherford Daily News, they report that truck carrying anhydrous ammonia started to leak around 10 p.m. yesterday.

The Weatherford Emergency Management Department is asking residents east of Washington Street, south of Davis Road and north of Main Street to shelter in place until further notice. All businesses along Washington Street will be closed until further notice. They say if you have an Air conditioning or heating system, turn it off to prevent chemicals from entering residents.

A large plum of the ammonia spread out over the area that forced the city to move into a larger scale evacuation to the Pioneer Event Center at Southwestern State University to get people to safety. Weatherford Emergency Manager Mike Karlin said people experiencing respiratory distress symptoms have been evacuated. Three senior living resident centers, a hotel and several homes were also evacuated as well.

At least 36 people were transported to Weatherford Regional Hospital for treatment. 11 of those patients were taken to other metro hospitals for further treatment.

Local county, fire, Oklahoma City Fire and the National guard have responded to assist.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University has also canceled all in-person classes due to the leak. On their Facebook page, they write that it is due to an anhydrous ammonia leak. They say classes may continue virtually. They say only essential personnel supporting emergency responders should report as directed. The first responders on scene are telling students in on-campus housing to shelter in place due to the fumes. They say to keep windows and doors closed.

According to the Associated Press, the tanker truck is no longer spewing gas.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer to help provide nitrogen for corn and wheat plants. It can caused burns if touched in its gas or liquid form. Last week, an anhydrous ammonia leak caused by an explosion at a plant north of Yazoo City, Mississippi, prompted evacuations for nearby residents.

The Weatherford Police Department has included a map of the shelter in place area. They state if you are outside the area, do not enter.