WCSO arrests man accused of installing tracking device in ex-girlfriend’s car, cloning her phone

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is accused of installing a GPS tracking device inside his ex-girlfriend’s car and cloning her phone.

On July 3, a Wagoner County investigator was following up on a domestic disturbance reported the day before. While on scene, WCSO said the investigator gathered enough evidence to lead to the arrest of Wesley Hamilton for stalking and harassment.

Through the investigation, WCSO said investigators learned that Hamilton had secretly installed a GPS tracking device inside his ex-girlfriend’s car and had downloaded several mobile apps that were designed to monitor her location.

Hamilton is also accused of sending his ex-girlfriend hundreds of text messages, including screenshots of her real-time location, and making threats toward some of her friends.

WCSO said Hamilton admitted to cloning her phone, which investigators said may have been used to listen in on private conversations.

Hamilton was found and arrested at a Tulsa hotel on July 11. He is charged with one count of stalking and his next court appearance is set for August 6.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott shared the following statement about the investigation:

“Stalking is a serious and dangerous crime. The psychological and emotional toll it takes on victims is devastating. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is fully committed to protecting individuals from those who engage in this invasive and threatening behavior. We will continue to dedicate significant resources to hold these offenders accountable.”

WCSO urges anyone experiencing something similar to report it immediately. You can contact WCSO at 918-485-3124.