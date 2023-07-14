WATCH: Citizen tackles suspect who runs from Tulsa police

Tulsa police released bodycam footage from an interaction with two people in downtown Tulsa.

During the chat with officers, one of the two people takes off running across the street.

An officer begins chasing the suspect down the sidewalk along Denver Avenue, but before he can catch up, TPD said a citizen who saw this happen pulled over and took the suspect to the ground.

Officers said Miguel Fernandez, who claimed he’d done nothing wrong, was arrested for resisting arrest, having drug paraphernalia, as well as felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession out of Rogers County.

Tulsa police expressed their gratitude for the assist from the citizen, but asks that others put their own safety first before engaging with, as TPD put it, nefarious characters.