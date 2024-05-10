Washington County Emergency Management provides update on storm recovery following severe weather

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Many towns are working hard every day to clean up their neighborhoods and get electricity restored, which could be a hassle with all the debris lingering in the street, people’s yards, and even on the power lines.

Washington County Emergency Management gave some updates on ways the county is working to get back to some normalcy.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said the Bartlesville community has come together amid the chaos to help each other out when it comes to food and debris cleanup.

“Hectic, it always is. When you have large-scale disasters like this, it’s always chaos. We just try to make it organized chaos,” Cox said.

Cox said they have had a few challenges along the way.

“The harder hit areas, because we’ve got to get the tree debris out of the way first. Some of those trees were on power lines that had to be moved before they could actually restore the infrastructure for the power lines,” Cox said.

He said they are doing everything they can in the community to help things be a bit easier.

“That’s what we’re trying to do and trying to make sure that we can meet the needs that those people have in the best way possible. Obviously, there’s some things that you just can’t do, some things that just can’t be fixed. That’s hard to accept sometimes it really is, but we try to take stock in the things that we can do and the assistance that we can find and provide and try to look at those successes,” Cox said.

FOX23 asked him what’s next for emergency management when it comes to getting back to any kind of normalcy.

“Next step is going to see if we can get that state and federal assistance. So we’ve gone through the declaration process submitted that to the state. Now we are waiting for the state to work with the federal government and FEMA and I think early next week we’ll see some of those federal officials doing that process. There’s several threshold qualifiers that we have to meet as a community in order to qualify for that federal assistance,” Cox said.

Cox said in the meantime, they are asking people not to drive through the debris if they do not live in that area or are not helping with the cleanup.

He said the utility crews and people volunteering need all the access they can get into the neighborhoods so the cleanup can go by faster.