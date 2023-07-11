Warrant out for arrest of Tulsa man charged for shooting with intent to kill

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a warrant is out for the arrest of Derreck McBee who has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm while on probation.

“Our victims here were driving down a neighborhood road, and to the opinion of one of the residents who lived on that road, yelled at them for going too fast,” Officer Danny Bean said.

Bean with the Tulsa Police Department says the couple was driving in a neighborhood near 11th and Utica, and their driving bothered McBee.

According to court documents, he confronted one of the people in the car at the QuikTrip nearby.

“One of the victims was at the counter, the same guy from the neighborhood found him and said he was driving too fast and taking turns too fast,” Bean explained.

According to court documents, McBee confronted the driver at the counter saying they were driving too fast and needed to stop doing that.

“The security guard witnesses all this and got in front of them and separated them,” Bean said.

According to court documents, the man McBee was yelling at said he had a new red truck with a loud exhaust and a high-revving engine. The court documents say the man noticed McBee had a firearm concealed in his clothing.

When the man left, police say McBee followed.

“As the red SUV, the victim’s car, was driving off, multiple witnesses and the security guard saw the suspect run out in the road and shoot multiple rounds,” he said.

McBee is a felon and is currently on probation for felony gun charges, disturbing the peace, and drug charges in Osage County.

“The officer who did this affidavit did a really good job on this investigation and was able to identify who the suspect is and we now have a warrant for his arrest,” he said.

According to court documents, the victims did not get hurt.