Warner community concerned after four officers, police chief step down

WARNER, Okla. — People living in Warner, a small town about a 20-minute drive south of Muskogee, are voicing their concerns after they said the police chief and four officers stepped down.

Officials in Warner talked about the issue in a town meeting Tuesday evening.

The council meeting was packed out at Warner City Hall Tuesday.

Item three on the agenda at the meeting was about the resignation of five people.

People in Warner say the ones who stepped down were the police chief and four officers, and that they all left their jobs in mid-July.

Daren Staley quit the Warner Police Department three years ago. He said there were problems.

“The issues with the police department are that they are micro-managed,” Staley said. “They are underpaid, overworked, and then told that they are not doing enough when the town is completely willing to deny them, deny giving them the things that they request so they can adequately perform the duties of their jobs.”

“We’re one of the only municipalities in this area that has a college and we’ve got a wide variety of individuals that live here and a wide variety of our own problems and the sheriff’s department shouldn’t be left to have to figure out how to fill that gap,” Staley continued. “That should be on us as a town and our police department like it’s always been.”

Outside the police department on Tuesday, police cars were lined up, parked, and covered in dust. The front door of the department was locked and the lights were off inside.

The city meeting Tuesday discussed advertising to recruit a new police chief and officers.

People who live in Warner also spoke at the meeting. One man said he was concerned at the lack of officers. He said people are paying for a service they’re not getting.

Another man, Daniel Hamm, said he’s still in the dark about why the officers quit, and he said he’s worried about the lack of police.

“There ain’t no one who has the guts to just open up and say, ‘Hey this is what happened this is why the officers left,’” Hamm said. “My wife had an incident with a man trying to run her off the road the other night. It took us three hours to get an officer to show up and take care of that, yet they say we’re protected. Prove it.”

At the meeting Tuesday, three officers from Webbers Falls Police Department were on duty.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office said they look after Warner as they do every other part of Muskogee County.

After the meeting, some people said they were still left with questions and concerns.

“I know every one of the police officers and they’re all good people, they’d anything for you,” said resident Bobby Tripp. “But for five grown men to step out of their jobs, it’s going to take a big thing.”

“I’ve lived here 55 years since I was a baby, and I’m just tired of it,” said resident Mark Rockwell. “He’s talking about, we’ve seen the police. I’ve seen one deputy in the last week and a half, one, and he cruised through on the highway going that way.”

The City of Warner gave us “No comment,” but also left a message for the city administrator to call us back. We are still waiting for a reply.