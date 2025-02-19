Local

Warming stations and emergency shelters are available across the state

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Winter Weather | KRMG
Winter Weather | KRMG Winter Weather | KRMG (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Due to dangerously low temperatures and winter storm warnings across the state, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management shared a list of warming stations and shelters for those who may need a place to stay safe.

For overnight shelters, the following locations are available:

The following organizations are available during the daytime:

For a list of shelters in the Tulsa area, click here.

For a list of shelters in the Oklahoma City area, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!