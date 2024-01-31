Wagoner Police looking for man who tried to get in trunk of someone else’s car

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner Police are looking for a man who allegedly was caught climbing into the trunk of someone’s car at Walmart on Sunday.

Police said witnesses reported a Hispanic male, approximately 5′7 and 170 pounds, with a mole on his left cheek, climbing into the trunk of their car around 9:30 p.m. The incident took place in the Walmart parking lot near Highway 69.

Kristen Mallett, spokesperson for the City of Wagoner, said it’s unusual for the community and they want people to be vigilant.

“It’s concerning for all of us we have young children, we have young teenagers that are out driving, a lot of our teenagers like to go to Walmart and socialize in the parking lot and it’s very concerning that this has happened,” she said.

Mallet also said they don’t know what his motives were.

“We are unsure what his motives were with that being a major highway. Highway 51, Highway 69 there’s no telling what his intentions were,” Kristen Mallett, spokesperson for the City of Wagoner, said.

The suspect was wearing a blue plaid button-up shirt and jeans. After the suspect was confronted, he took off on foot, and got into a dark blue four-door car, according to police.

Around 9:40 p.m. another witness reported a subject with the same description following her home from Murphy’s.

In a social media post, the Wagoner Police Department reminded people to be vigilant in parking lots..

“Avoid looking at your phone, keep your eyes on your surroundings have your keys ready to enter your vehicle. Keep your vehicle locked until you are ready to enter. Carry some type of self-defense device with you. A large metal cup, mace, the light from a small flashlight can even startle someone attempting to abduct you,” Wagoner Police said.

Mallett advised people to keep an eye on their surroundings, and don’t be scared but be prepared.

“If you’re ever followed home never ever go home first just come straight to the police department,” she said.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or this person of interest, please contact the Wagoner Police Department at 918-485-5511.