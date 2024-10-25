Wagoner deputies arrest Broken Arrow man on kidnapping charges

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner deputies arrested a Broken Arrow man on kidnapping charges after he allegedly attempted to hide with the victim after a concerned friend called in a welfare check.

On Oct. 23, Wagoner County Deputy M. Burnside responded to the area around South 258th Avenue in Broken Arrow to conduct a welfare check after receiving a report someone was concerned about a friend’s well-being.

As the deputy was looking for the reported address, he contacted a man who stated his name was Alex Johnson. He told the deputy the victim lived up the road and walked away.

According to the victim, while law enforcement was searching for them for the welfare check, the suspect gave the deputy a fake name and gave directions to the wrong house.

The suspect, later identified as Tony W. Ward, then allegedly forced the victim into their car and left the area to evade the deputy searching for the victim.

In the car, the victim secretly texted a friend to tell them where Ward was taking them.

Ward drove himself and the victim to the Lock and Dam 18 area where he allegedly forced the victim out of the vehicle and told them to “go to the water with him.”

According to deputies, the victim managed to get away from Ward and texted a friend they were afraid for their life.

The friend then contacted the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and updated them with the information they had been told. The friend stated they were receiving text messages that the victim was hiding in the Bluff Landing area.

Multiple deputies were dispatched to the area to assist Deputy Burnside.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim’s car abandoned at the dead end of 71st Street and 385th. After searching the area further, deputies found Ward in a heavily wooded area and he surrendered without incident.

Authorities said Ward was in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol and had a large machete on the ground next to them.

Allegedly, Ward denied knowing the victim before saying he was with the victim earlier in the morning. Finally, deputies said Ward admitted the victim was still somewhere in the woods.

The deputies searched the area and heard the victim screaming and were able to find them stuck in a thorn thicket. After helping the victim out of the thorns, deputies contacted Broken Arrow EMS to assess the victim for injuries.

Ward was placed into custody and taken to the Wagoner County Detention Center. He was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation, Forcible Sodomy, Kidnapping, Use of a Firearm while Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is either a victim of or believes someone they know is a victim of domestic violence to contact 918-485-3124. All callers may remain anonymous.

There is also a Help-in-Crisis located at 901 Southeast 10th Street in Wagoner where people can seek help and resources. To speak with a Domestic Violence advocate, you can call either 918-485-7003 or 1-800-300-5321.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office states that it will continue to partner with Help-in-Crisis and Wagoner County to ensure that victims don’t have to leave on their own.