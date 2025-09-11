Wagoner County shows 35 percent decrease in both violent and property crime

Wagoner County has shown a 35 percent decrease in violent crime and property crime over the last eight years, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Along with Wagoner, Adair, Sequoyah and Cherokee County are showing similar decreases in their crime rates from 2017 to 2023 with preliminary information from the last two years suggesting that downward trend is continuing.

FOX23 spoke with Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp and local businesses who explained why these numbers matter to their community.

“It is my job to ensure the safety of our community and when you see a drop such as this, I think it indicates to people that this is a safer community,” said District Attorney Thorp.

From 2017 to 2025, District 27 has seen a significant decrease in both violent crime and property crime.

“The crimes that most likely effect average Oklahomans would be property crimes: people stealing things, burglarizing their homes and vehicles.”

Thorp said during the past eight years, there was a 20 percent crime decrease statewide, saying District 27 has seen even better numbers than that with a 35 percent decrease.

Out of the four counties with great improvement—Adair, Wagoner, Sequoyah and Cherokee—Thorp said Wagoner and Cherokee have seen some of the most significant improvement.

“I think of the two places, Wagoner County has seen an excess of 40 percent drop in property crimes and Cherokee County has seen a 64 percent drop in property crimes over this eight year reporting period.”

Rachel Butler, a hairstylist at the Spot Style Shop, said she’s very happy to hear that crime is going down in the place she’s lived her entire life.

“I love to hear that crime has went down, of course. That’s a big decrease. I think that’s really great and speaks well for the community...I have lived here my entire life and I have kids here and so that’s definitely wonderful news to hear.”

Thorp said even though these numbers are great news, he still plans to continue his work decreasing crime for the community in his district.

“We’re just going to keep fighting and being proactive in our communities with law enforcement. We’re pro-law enforcement in District 27 and I think that plays a big part in putting together what we can show to be one of the safest areas in Oklahoma.”

If you would like to see the stats for District 27 or any of the other counties in Oklahoma, you can view OSBI’s Oklahoma Crime Statistics here or the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer here.