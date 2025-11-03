Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office investigating inappropriate messages between students

PORTER -- The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is now involved with an investigation involving students at Porter Consolidated Schools and inappropriate messages between students.

On Friday, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy assigned to Porter was informed about the alleged exchange of inappropriate electronic messages between students, reports said.

The students’ phones were collected with the approval of the parents, and an investigation began.

Those devices believed to be used in the exchange were secured, and statements were collected from the parties and their guardians in accordance with school policy and Oklahoma State law, according to the sheriff’s office.

Since the students are minors, investigators can’t release anymore details.

The city of Coweta, which is also in Wagoner County, has been the focus of several accusations of sexual harm from students by other students in the elementary and junior high schools, mainly. The Coweta police department has been investigating these claims, and Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell referred to it as “kid-on-kid” crimes. No adults have been accused of inappropriate behavior.