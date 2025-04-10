Local

Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies looking for owner of lost property

By FOX23.com News Staff
By FOX23.com News Staff

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the owner of lost property found on the side of the road.

According to Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a traffic hazard near State Highway 51 and South 385th East Avenue on March 29. Deputies found 24 boxes of Quam speakers on the side of the road.

Deputies said the speakers may have fallen off a trailer.

Anyone with information about who may have lost the property should contact WCSO at 918-485-3124 and reference case number 25-0306.

