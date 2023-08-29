Local

Wagoner County says a teenage girl was shot by a teenage boy

By Crystal Kelly

Wagoner County Sheriff seal

By Crystal Kelly

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting call at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they were told that a 15-year-old girl had been shot by a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators say the male teen had snuck into the residence through the girl’s window.

At some point, deputies say a gun was fired and the victim was hit.

Wagoner County says the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the teen boy was taken into custody.

The Broken Arrow Police and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police assisted in the investigation.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!