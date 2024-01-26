Wagoner County investigators recover large amount of stolen property

PORTER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a property in Porter on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were looking to recover a stolen Razor side-by-side ATV.

In plain view, deputies saw the suspected stolen Razor parked in the driveway of the residence.

Upon arrival, the deputies met with the owner of the property, who gave consent for the search.

Deputies say they discovered multiple stolen items such as lawnmowers, tools, weed eaters, and trailers.

During the search, the suspect identified as Wyatt Fulk arrived at the residence and was taken into custody by Wagoner County deputies without incident.

Wagoner County detectives conducted another search on Thursday.

Multiple items were identified and confirmed stolen, including the Recreational Vehicle that Fulk was living in.

Further investigation revealed thousands of dollars worth of materials inside an enclosed electrical contractor’s trailer.

WCSO says investigators stayed on the scene until the property was returned to the victims they were able to identify.

Investigators say they estimate that Fulk was in possession of an excess of $100k worth of stolen property.

Wyatt Fulk was charged with Possessing or Concealing stolen property. He was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center and booked into the same.

