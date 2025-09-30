Wagoner County detention officer arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail for inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention officer accused of smuggling drugs into jail for an inmate multiple times.

Court documents say on Sept. 24, an inmate told deputies that detention officer Kardareous Freeman had brought drugs into the jail for inmate Timothy Yarnell.

Deputies were told Yarnell’s girlfriend, Jamie Starr, was paying Freeman for the drug deliveries.

Documents say Freeman admitted to bringing drugs into the jail. Freeman said he texts Starr to meet and pick up the drugs, and Starr sends Freeman money.

Through the investigation, deputies learned of the next planned exchange between Freeman and Starr. Undercover deputies met Starr at a gas station in Wagoner, where she thought she was meeting Freeman.

Starr claimed to be meeting with Freeman so that she could purchase a speaker from him.

Documents say Starr told deputies she had drugs in her purse, but did not have any more with her. While at the jail, Starr revealed she had more drugs on her, including methamphetamine and suboxone.

Freeman and Starr were booked into the Wagoner County Jail.