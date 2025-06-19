Wagoner County deputies conduct water rescue, driver receives citation

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office conducted a water rescue and issued a citation after a driver voluntarily drove around barricades onto a flooded road.

WCSO said deputies received a call regarding a person that was stranded after driving into standing water near Highway 51 and South 300 Road.

Once on scene, deputies found the driver went around the barricades and drove into the water voluntarily.

WCSO said the driver could not determine the depth of the water and their vehicle broke down. The driver was able to walk safely out of the waist high water and was cited for driving around the barricade.

Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Wagoner Fire Department assisted with the rescue.

WCSO reminds drivers to never drive around any barricades blocking water. Use caution when traveling in flooded areas after significant rainfall.