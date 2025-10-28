Wagoner County deputies arrest four people after narcotic search warrant

Wagoner County deputies arrested four people following a narcotics search warrant.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 17, deputies served a signed search warrant near 71st and South 336th East Avenue in Broken Arrow. The deputies were attempting to recover controlled substances.

After arriving on scene, they knocked on the door, and a woman answered. Deputies asked all occupants inside the home to come out, which they did without incident.

After admitting to living at the address and being aware of the illegal narcotics and guns inside, all four subjects were arrested.

Deputies found 22.5 grams of what they believe was meth on a television stand, and a brown rock-like substance in a shoe rack behind the door which field-tested positive for cocaine, amongst other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also found an imitation AK-47 rifle, two AR-15 style rifles, a single shift break over rifle, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle, and an imitation AR-15 style pellet gun.

The suspects have been identified as Joseph Allred, Jameson Skaggs, Rebecca Smiser, and Lisa Ray.

All of the suspects face multiple charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed stolen vehicle.