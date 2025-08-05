Wagoner City Councilors vote to return control of collapsed road to Wagoner County

Wagner City Councilors voted Monday night to return control of a collapsed road to Wagoner County, in order for the much-needed repairs to be made

The road in question, South 260 Road, near East 710 Road, had collapsed four weeks ago. Citizens of the city of Wagoner, and of county are worried about the damage.

The city declared the collapse an emergency, which then led to the vote to return control of the road to the county. Wagoner county will now be responsible for repairing the road, as well was addressing concerns of those who drive on that, and other roads in the surrounding area.

This topic that has been debated since the 1960s: Who owns South 260 Road at East 710 Road?

In the 1960s, The City of Wagoner was worried that Coweta would try to expand into the city. They annexed the county road and erected a fence line to prevent Coweta from encroaching on the city.

For the past 55 years the county maintained the road. It’s now been damaged for four weeks and those who live nearby and drive on the road are asking the city to do something.

City of Wagoner Mayor Dalton Self said he doesn’t see a reason to withhold control of the road from the county, and said the county wanted the road back anyway.

“I don’t see any reason whatsoever [as to] why we don’t give it back to them,” said Mayor Self. “We don’t want to spend money on it, it’s out of the city limits — let the county have it, that’s how I feel.”

“The biggest thing is that they want it back on their books because they get funding for road miles and since they’ve been doing it for the past 50 years…they’re not getting that money to actually take care of it,” said Wagoner City Councilor Patrick Sampson.

The mayor said the road will go back to the county and they will be responsible for it.

He said many people are confused with the City of Wagner and Wagoner County, but he is more than happy to explain the history behind the road and answer any questions they might have.

