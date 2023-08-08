Voting Day: What Green Country residents can expect on the Aug. 8 ballot

On Aug. 8, residents of several cities in Green Country will be heading to the polls to vote on different propositions and initiatives.

Residents of Owasso, Catoosa, and Tulsa can vote on propositions the cities say are needed in order to provide city-wide repairs, improvements, renewals and public safety maintenance.

Information on each proposition can be found below.

Tulsa:

Residents of Tulsa will have the chance to vote on the $814 million “Improve Our Tulsa 3″ initiatives which would help fund projects the city has deemed necessary involving repairs and improvements to infrastructure, roads, city facilities, and equipment.

The funding would come from a 0.95 percent temporary sales tax and property-tax financed General Obligation Bonds issued by the City of Tulsa.

In 2019, Tulsans voted for the first Improve Our Tulsa $918.7 million package. Following that, voters then approved a second package, the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa 2.

For more information on the Improve Our Tulsa package, click here.

Owasso:

Owasso residents will have the opportunity to vote on the “Paving the Way” renewal proposition which would renew the Vision Recapture 55/100ths sales tax the city said is being used to provide road revisions and build trail systems.

According to the City of Owasso, for every $100 a resident sends, a 0.55 cent tax is taken to pay for the project, contributing to the $6 million annual income the tax provides.

The renewal vote comes as the tax initiative expires on Dec. 31.

For more information on the Paving the Way renewal proposition, click here.

Catoosa:

Residents of Catoosa will have the opportunity to vote on two initiatives the city says will help increase funding for public safety personnel and equipment.

The first initiative would renew the PSO franchise within city limits for another 25 years.

The second initiative would raise the tax collected from all guests who come from out of town and stay in Catoosa at hotels and motels from five percent to eight percent, creating extra funds for public safety.

For more information on Catoosa’s initiatives, click here.