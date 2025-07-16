Vote to be held today on proposed data center in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Tulsa County Commissioners will vote today on whether to approve the rezoning of land in Owasso near the Whirlpool plant for a proposed cybersecurity data center.

Owasso city leaders say they are excited about the possibility of 300 high-paying technical jobs the data center, called ‘Project Clydesdale’, would bring if approved.

It’s a three-phase proposed project. Each phase will add 100 jobs in cybersecurity. Owasso Public Schools, the City of Owasso and Tulsa Tech support the proposed project for the hundreds of jobs, along with a STEM-focused partnership.

J.J. Dossett, Assitant to the City Manager for the City of Owasso, says once completed, the data center will grow the cybersecurity sector not only in the region, but in the state.

“We can’t ignore billions of dollars of construction that will impact us positively here when it comes to funding our city operations. And like we talked about with the job opportunities for people to live in Owasso and have these high paying jobs right here in our backyard, and the benefits for the public school, which in property value, that’s always a good thing.”

People opposed to this project voiced their concerns that they don’t want a data center in their backyard, saying it will cause unnecessary pollution.

Many people at last week’s county commissioner meeting said that with the amount of water being used, it could lead to toxins in their water.

Those concerns voiced during last week’s board of county commissioners meeting caused them to table the vote until July 16 to do more research.

Kennedy Garza, Director of Youth Outreach with OKGOP, issued a petition against the project. She says since the vote was tabled, she hopes it’s a negative vote in the end.

“There’s residents in Muskogee who have a data center. They’re already experiencing leaked contaminants that are not being handled. They say they have a plan to handle that kind of thing, but they don’t. So, I would like to bring up before the commissioners and really show them we don’t have any proof that this can be safe.”

The special meeting is at 10 a.m. at the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners downtown at 218 West 6th Street.