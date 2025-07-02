Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments receive permits to begin renovations, concerns linger

Tulsa city counselor Lori Dector-Wright would love to see more housing in her district, and the Shadow Mountain Apartments could help lessen the current housing crisis Tulsa is facing.

An apartment complex in her district could be renovated soon, providing much-needed housing for Tulsans.

However, the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments, located at 61st and Memorial, have been riddled with controversy for years, including a class action lawsuit and condemnation. Four years ago, the owners of the apartments let the complex fall into disrepair, forcing around 200 people to find new homes. That led to a class action lawsuit with a settlement of around $400,000 for the displaced tenants.

“I think the primary concern I have is the owners that caused the crisis in 2020 and 2021 are still involved so I don’t think they are operating in good faith, and we should exercise a heavy dose of scrutiny,” Dector-Wright said.

Starting in 2020, crime became a problem at the complex, and fire prevention and building maintenance codes led to its closure.

Recently, those same owners, CityR Group, have applied for and were granted permits to redevelop the property, needing five years to complete five phases. The total cost is expected to be around $40 Million.

Dector-Wright said the neighbors and surrounding businesses have a right to know what is going on and has planned to have a townhall meeting to discuss the matter with her constituents.

The original contractors pulled out of the project due to “irreconcilable differences,” and a Texas company has stepped in to take their place.