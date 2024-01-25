VIDEO: Driver slams into vehicle while OHP Trooper is conducting traffic stop

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released shocking footage of the moments a vehicle slams into another car while an OHP Trooper conducts a traffic stop.

It happened last week, according to a post from OHP.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was speaking with the driver he pulled over on I-40 at Cimarron Road on the exit ramp and an SUV slammed into the car while taking the exit.

Driver hits car while OHP Trooper is conducting traffic stop This video is difficult to watch. It is the dash camera from last Thursday, January 18, when Trooper Jesse Gregory #362 was struck by a driver on I-40 (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Thankfully, OHP says Trooper Gregory is expected to be ok, as well as the person in the vehicle that was struck and the person in the SUV. All three people involved were treated and released, OHP said in their Facebook post.

Just days before this incident, Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted to their Facebook page about the death of Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in the line of duty on Jan.31, 2015. See the full post here.

“We show this video as a graphic reminder of the consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law,” OHP said in the post. “We are in the middle of a distracted driving emphasis right now in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees, who lost his life in the line of duty after being struck by a distracted driver.”

OHP says the investigation into this crash is ongoing.