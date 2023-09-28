Local

VIDEO: Atlanta police looking for “singing” burglary suspect seen in surveillance footage

By Jen Townley

Suspect sings on porch before breaking into Atlanta home (Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

On September 23, Atlanta Police say officers responded to a residential burglary.

In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department said, “Upon arrival, officers spoke to the homeowner who stated that an unidentified male had broken into his home and stole several items.”

A spokesperson for the APD also tells 95.5 WSB that the victim was able to provide surveillance footage, which shows the suspect “singing on the victim’s front porch before breaking into the his home.”

The victim has since confirmed he does not know the male in the video and has never seen him before in the neighborhood.


